Vijayawada: Speed up land survey, Cabinet panel to officials

Vijayawada : Cabinet sub-committee on Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha directed the officials to speed up land survey to complete first phase survey in 2,000 villages by May 20 as per the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ministers asked the officials to speed up drone survey, mapping and settlement of records.

Cabinet sub-committee members including ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana and government chief advisor Ajay Kallam participated in the meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers said that district collectors should take up special drive on land survey. They said that 1,94,571 Bhuhakku papers were ready for distribution. The ministers said that the land survey in urban areas also should be speeded up. Land survey in 15 lakh acre in 123 urban areas should be completed, they said adding that 5.5 lakh acre agricultural land and 9.44 lakh acre non-agricultural land was present in urban area in the state. The officials have completed survey in 38.19 lakh properties.

The officials said that drone survey in 10,409 villages has been completed so far. Land survey was completed in 2,611 villages. The drone survey will be completed by June.

Mining officials said that 25.8 lakh survey stones were ready for laying in lands where the survey was completed. The process of erecting survey stones will be completed by May 20.

Municipal administration officials informed that 30.11 lakh properties were verified in urban areas and structures were identified in36.32 lakh properties.

Chief commissioner of land administration G Saiprasad, Chief conservator of forests F Y Madhusudana Reddy, panchayat raj and rural development commissioner Suryakumari, survey and settlement commissioner Sidhartha Jain, municipal administration and urban development commissioner Koteswara Rao and others were present.