Vijayawada : Speed up TIDCO housing project: CM Jagan

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to expedite the construction of TIDCO houses and complete them as scheduled.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works of creating infrastructure at TIDCO houses was going on at a brisk pace. The government has so far spent Rs 4,500 crore and will spend another Rs 6,000 crore in this regard.

The Chief Minister also reviewed road works in corporations and municipalities. The government has allocated Rs 1826.22 crore for the construction of 4396.65 km of roads related to 16,762 roads and 55.15 percent of the work has been completed.

They said road repair works are also on at brisk pace and 51.92 percent works are completed and added that they will be ready by July 15. The Chief Minister said Godavari and Krishna rivers and irrigation canals are being polluted by sewage water and instructed the officials to focus on treatment of sewage water and come up with an action plan.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to give priority to sanitation management in major towns and municipalities. He instructed the officials to submit a report on beautification of canals in Vijayawada and ensure irrigation canals are not polluted.

He also asked the officials to take up road beautification works connecting airports and cities and said the roads from Gannavaram to Vijayawada and Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam should be taken up on priority. He said Jagananna Smart Townships should be started in every constituency and complete flyovers and ROBs in cities and towns.

The Chief Minister also reviewed works under CRDA. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the works of Karakatta road were on and the works related to construction of quarters were in the final phase.