Vijayawada : 'Suspension of teachers provides no solutions'

Vijayawada : School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash has stated that suspension of teachers does not provide solutions to problems. He felt the erring individual, he/she can be reformed in many other ways that can be resorted instead of suspension.

Praveen Prakash in a message asked the District Collectors, Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers to put an end to the suspension orders.

He has issued instructions to the officials in the backdrop of suspension of teachers reported in different parts of the State during the visits by education department officials.

Praveen Prakash in a statement said, "It has been informed to me that in the follow-up to my visits to districts, some of the RJDs and DEOs during their inspections are suspending the teachers. Please remember, as I keep telling during my visits that suspension is not a solution."

He further said the department for which every resource is important reducing the number of resources is 'No Solution.'

"As when a person is under suspension, we don't substitute the person. Therefore, my clear instruction is not to resort to suspension," the Principal Secretary said.

He said during his last 30 years of service, he noticed that in most cases, suspension is converted into on-duty and government ends up paying for resources where services are not being used.

He further said, "Therefore, keeping above in mind, request the DEOs and RJDs not to give me chance to come across another suspension and request Collectors to follow-up."

He said an erring individual, he/ she can be reformed in many other ways that we can resort to, instead of suspension.

He further said that a good office is one where if any person is doing well, he/she is praised openly. An officer who has the capacity and orientation to distinguish and appreciate good work, only has the moral right to reform the erring person.

The Principal Secretary during his visit to the schools and hostels in the State had expressed ire on the teachers, DEOs and other officials for negligence of duties.

The teachers unions have raised objections to the suspensions and urged the government to put an end to the suspensions.