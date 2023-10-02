Vijayawada: Take part in Swachhata Hi Seva voluntarily, people told

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar asked the citizens to participate in the Swachhata Hi Seva, a garbage-free campaigning programme voluntarily.

He further said that people can change their lifestyle starting with their houses by maintaining cleanliness. The Special CS formally launched the State-level Swachhatha Hi Seva, garbage free villages and towns programme at Nunna near Vijayawada on Sunday.

Later, he participated in ‘Shramadanam’ along with NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao and planted saplings on the bund of the drinking water tanks.

During the programme, Budithi Rajasekhar and Dilli Rao felicitated Safaimitras (sanitation workers) with a shawl. Also, they participated in the ‘Coffee With Mitra’ and had a cup of tea along with them by talking about their day-to-day work.

Later, they distributed provisions comprising rice, dal, oil, sweet box and others. Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar said that this programme aims to enhance the cleanliness in local communities through voluntary efforts for the welfare of Safai Mitras.

Safai and Clean AP (Clap) Mitras were playing a pivotal role in keeping people’s lives healthy, he added.

“Sanitation work is very hard, however, these workers happily do their duties without any complaints. Sanitation workers are equal to soldiers who are protecting the country from terrorist acts, similarly, these sanitation workers protect people’s health by keeping their surroundings clean,” Rajasekhar said.

Meanwhile, he gave a call to people that every citizen should participate every day in cleaning their areas to keep the community hygienic.

NTR District Collector Dr Dilli Rao said that Swachhata Hi Seva is being conducted in all 303 villages and five urban local bodies in the district. He said that the sanitation workers are equal to God. He appreciated people for participating voluntarily in the Swachhata Hi Seva. Swachandhra Corporation coordinator Urmila and others participated.