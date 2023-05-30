Vijayawada: Thanks to PM Narendra Modi leadership, BJP will retain power in ’24 said Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Vijayawada : The BJP is gradually gaining strength in south India due to the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the Union government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba.



He said the BJP was gaining popularity in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Speaking to the media at the State party office here on Monday, the Union Minister alleged that the Congress won the Assembly elections in Karnataka by distributing money and due to the split of votes between the regional parties in the State.

He said the popularity of BJP has not decreased in Karnataka. He said the BJP is working with Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh. He said the BJP-led NDA government gave transparent and clean administration to the people for the last nine years.

The Union Minister stated that the country was recording economic progress and exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power in 2024 elections. He said the BJP government was implementing welfare schemes for the farmers and increased the support price for agriculture produce. He said the BJP will continue its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Bhagwanth Khuba alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister KCR were resorting to destructive politics.

He expressed concern over Andhra Pradesh becoming a debt-ridden State. He reiterated that the BJP would extend support to capital Amaravati.

He criticised the State government for not releasing bills to contractors for the works executed under the Polavaram project. He suggested to the State government to discuss with NITI Aayog on Polavaram project. Bhagwanth Khuba came to Vijayawada on a day’s visit.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the BJP would conduct press conferences in all the districts on May 30 and 31 and explain the developmental projects and welfare schemes introduced by the Central government during the last nine years. He said people are happy under the rule of BJP in the country.