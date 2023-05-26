Vijayawada: Transparency maintained in power purchases says Vijayanand

Vijayawada : Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said on Friday the government follows the procedures set by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission and takes the suggestions of the energy experts on payments to be made for the power purchases from the companies.

He said the State Energy Department followed the set procedures and norms while entering into agreement with the Hinduja National Thermal Power Corporation.

Speaking to the media at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada, Vijayanand said that there was false propaganda in a section of media on the power purchases and payment made by the energy department to Hinduja National Thermal Power Corporation.

He said the State government had purchased 1,040 megawatts power from the Hinduja National Thermal Power Corporation since 2022. He said the government entered into an MoU with Hinduja Corporation way back in 1994. He refuted the allegations that the government recently entered into agreement with the Hindujas.

Vijayanand said the Energy Department has taken decisions in the interests of the State and power distribution companies and on the advice of the legal experts and transparency was maintained on power purchases.

He said the State government follows the directives of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Supreme Court and State Electricity Regulation Commission on power purchases and stated it is incorrect to blame the government on the power purchases and payment of tariff.