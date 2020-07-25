Vijayawada: Treat coronavirus patients with humanity: I&PR Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy

Vijayawada: The Information and Public Relations department conducted coronavirus testing for the journalists in the city on Friday.



T Vijay Kumar Reddy, I&PR Commissioner and ex-official secretary, who visited the testing centre on the premises of the State Information Centre (SIC) here appealed to people to treat the Covid-19 patients with humanity. "It is neither sin nor a crime to contact Coronavirus," he said.

Personal hygiene, wearing mask and maintaining social distance are the solution for the problem, he said. "Eighty-five per cent of patients are recovering simply staying at home," he averred.

The information department has undertaken massive publicity programme on how to contact the telemedicine services by calling 14410 and the suspected persons may contact 104 to get medical help.

He said that about 150 journalists and their family members were tested on Friday for which the results would be informed soon.

Joint directors L Swarnalatha, T Kasturibai, deputy director Mahaboob Basha, assistant directors K Sada Rao, DPRO M Bhaskara Narayana, APRO Lakshmanacharyulu, and others were present. Later the journalists were given masks and sanitisers.