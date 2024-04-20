Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media

Vijayawada : Co-founderand CEO of News laundry Abhinandan Sekhri participated in two-day international conference on ‘New Media and its Publics in India’ organised by the Department of Liberal Arts and the Department of Media Studies, under the aegis of the Easwari School of Liberal Arts at SRM University-AP here on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, Abhinandan said it is imperative that we discern and uphold the principles of authentic journalism.” Dr Ann Feldman, Documentarian and Activist; Dr Meheli Sen, Associate Professor of Rutgers University, Dr Pramod K Nayar of University of Hyderabad, Dr Sambaiah Gundimeda, Associate Professor of KREA University, filmmaker Rahee Punyashloka, and Anuradha Nagaraj, faculty at School of Development, Azim Premji University participated in the conference.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora remarked, “Media has become an indispensable facet of our contemporary existence.” Prof Vishnupad, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, remarked, “Technology and media have become an essential aspect of our lives today, and they have drastically altered our perception of things.”

The two-day event witnessed 150+ entries from students, scholars and faculties from across the country. The conference concluded with a plenary address by Dr Pramod Nayar. Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dr Asijit Dutta and co-conveners Dr Sapna Mishra and Dr Partha Bhattacharjee also spoke.

