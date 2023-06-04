Vijayawada: Unemployment rampant in state, alleges TDP

Vijayawada : Unemployment rate has increased steeply reaching 7.53 per cent in the state which is twice as much as national average, which is causing so much distress to youth, said Telugu Yuvatha general secretary Animini Ravi Naidu. He said that the unemployment rate was just 4 per cent in 2019.

Speaking to media here on Saturday on the occasion of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra reaching 1,500 km milestone, Ravi Naidu said unemployment rate among the graduates at the national level was 17.23 per cent, but it is 35.78 per cent in Andhra Pradesh.

The Central government had announced in the Parliament that 21,575 youth committed suicide during the past four years due to depression, financial problems and inadequate salaries, he added. “The youth who have to get loans and be busy in businesses are spoiling their future by getting addicted to ganja under the YSRCP government. Due to lack of job notifications for the past four years, the youth got into disoriented. If they have to get jobs and settle in life and industries to flourish, TDP supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu should come back to power,” he asserted.

The Telugu Yuvatha general secretary also said that by bringing KIA Motors to the state, Naidu had brought employment opportunities to 25,000 youth. Besides, Naidu also created employment to the youth by bringing TCL, Zoho, Dixon, Foxconn, Celkon and other companies to the state.

Ravin Naidu claimed that 6 lakh private job opportunities were created in private sector in the five years of TDP rule.

In addition, approximately 6 lakh unemployed youth were provided Rs 2,000 under Nirudyoga Bruthi for every month, he said.

He said that during the Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh noticied several problems being faced by people, particularly youth under YSRCP rule.

“He explained them to TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and it led to announcement of many sops to the youth and women in the election manifesto in Rajamahendravaram Mahanadu. Youth and people of the state want to see Chandrababu back in power in the next election to save the state,” he said.