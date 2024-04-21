Vijayawada: Velampalli Srinivasa Rao alleges TDP plot behind stone pelting

Vijayawada : Former minister and Vijayawada Central constituency YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao alleged a conspiracy of TDP behind stone pelting on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada recently. He said both Jagan Mohan Reddy and he himself received injuries in the incident.

Speaking to media persons at party office here on Saturday, Srinivas said that the TDP, which is responsible for stone pelting incident, has resorted to false propaganda in social media by stating that the YSRCP itself enacted a drama of stone pelting on CM. He said both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Vijayawada Central TDP candidate Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders themselves were hatching a conspiracy to foist false cases against TDP leaders.

Srinivas alleged that the former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has been threatening police officials in stone pelting incident. He alleged that Bonda Uma has been using people of weaker sections to attack YSRCP leaders. He alleged that the stone attack on CM was carried out by Bonda Uma under the directions of Chandrababu.



Meanwhile, TDP politburo member and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao speaking to media persons at party office on Saturday alleged that the police were hatching a conspiracy to harass Vemula Durga Rao and women to confess the crime to frame TDP leaders in the stone pelting incident.



The TDP leader alleged that the police are harassing innocent people and him (Bonda Uma) in stone pelting case. He said after he filed nomination from Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency, hundreds of policemen surrounded his office in Vijayawada.



Umamaheswara Rao said that the TDP wrote a letter asking for CBI inquiry into stone pelting incident on CM. He questioned why Durga Rao was not produced before the judge even after six days.

