Vijayawada: Veterinary doctor to receive award today

Vijayawada: Veterinary doctor to receive award today
Dr K Srinivas Rao

Highlights

Dr Kamani Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry department, working in NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital, Vijayawada, has been selected for the outstanding veterinarian surgeon award in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Dr Kamani Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry department, working in NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital, Vijayawada, has been selected for the outstanding veterinarian surgeon award in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Srinivasa Rao performed 1,620 major surgeries on pet animals like cats, dogs and rabbits during the past two decades. Dr CK Rao Endowments Trust will present the award to Dr Srinivasa Rao at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday (April 29) to mark World Veterinary Day.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Apparao will be the chief guest and Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry department Dr Gopal Krishna Dwivedi will be the guest of honour. Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh will be the special guest. Officials of animal husbandry and other departments will attend the programme.

