Khushi Kapoor cast in Mom 2, sequel to Sridevi’s hit thriller

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor has been confirmed as a principal cast member in Mom 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 thriller Mom, which originally starred her late mother Sridevi in a powerful lead role.

The filming of Mom 2 has begun at the newly developed Noida International Film City near Greater Noida along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, marking the project as one of the first major films to shoot at the facility.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the sequel brings together a fresh ensemble cast, with Karishma Tanna and Jisshu Sengupta also confirmed to be part of the project. The narrative is expected to carry forward the justice-driven themes that made the original film acclaimed, though exact plot details have been kept under wraps.

Khushi, who debuted in The Archies in 2023 and has since featured in films including Loveyapa (2025) and Nadaaniyan (2025), is set to take on a central role in Mom 2. The sequel holds emotional resonance for fans of the original film, as Khushi steps into a project closely linked with her mother’s cinematic legacy.

Production at the Noida International Film City is underway, with scenes already being shot and key members of the creative team on location. More cast announcements and story details are expected as the project progresses.