Vijayawada: Vikas students to participate in Inter University Boxing championship

Highlights

M Punith Kumar and G Venkata Durga Sai of Vikas College of Physical Education (BP Ed) Nunna will participe in the All India Inter-University Boxing...

Vijayawada: M Punith Kumar and G Venkata Durga Sai of Vikas College of Physical Education (BP Ed) Nunna will participe in the All India Inter-University Boxing Championship to be held at Chowdary Charan Singh University in Meerut starting from December 26 to January 2.

These two national boxers participated in the Krishna University Inter-Collegiate Boxing tournament held at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada recently. Punith Kumar will participate in 91+ kg super heavy category and Sai will be participated in 62kg and 63 kg category.

In this connection the Vikas Group of Educational Institutions secretary N Satyanarayana Reddy, Vikas BP Ed College principal Dr S Raju praised the boxers and wished them success. BP Ed college lecturers B Uday Kumar, G Raghunath, D Ratnababu and others participated.

