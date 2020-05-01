Vijayawada: Warm welcome to fishermen on return from Gujarat

Vijayawada: It is a great relief for over 4,500 fishermen from north Coastal districts of the state stranded in Gujarat, as they have finally arrived their home state and reached Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district to reach their homes.

The state government has made relentless efforts to bring back these fishermen who were trapped in Gujarat due to nationwide lockdown imposed due to outbreak of Covid-19.

The first batch of over 1,200 fishermen arrived in Krishna district and Nalgonda border in 13 buses on Friday. Families of these fishermen are extremely concerned about their safety and been eagerly waiting for their safe return.

The Krishna district administration has made elaborate arrangements to serve breakfast and food at the Garikapadu check-post in Jaggaiahpet mandal.

Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, Jaggaiapet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu and other officials welcomed the fishermen at the Garikapadu check-post in Krishna and Nalogonda district border.

The state government has arranged 58 buses for these fishermen, who hail from Srikakulam, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagarm districts.

Speaking on the occasion, SP M Ravindranath Babu has welcomed and congratulated the fishermen for returning to their home state after nearly 40 days of struggle. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken special initiative for the return of the stranded fishermen.

He requested the fishermen to co-operate for Covid-19 quarantine, if they tested positive.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu said the government always takes measures to bring back the stranded people from the state and congratulated them for their safe return from Gujarat.

The fishermen have expressed great relief and happiness to reach their state.