Vijayawada: We are sure of winning polls, reiterates Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSRCP general Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the party is confident of winning polls and secure more seats than previous elections while the TDP alliance lacked confidence of winning and resorted to false propaganda on AP Land Titling Act to create confusion and scare among people.

Speaking to media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to extend support if they got benefited by government welfare schemes, whereas the Opposition parties resorted to personal abuse and false campaigns. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no confidence on his party’s manifesto and started false propaganda against Land Titling Act. He said that both Naidu and TDP leaders lack confidence of winning the polls.

The YSRCP leader said that the Election Commission transferred a large number of officials owing pressure from BJP state president D Purandeswari. He said that though the YSRCP warned against appointing new officials without knowledge of ground realities, the EC changed the officials, which resulted in pre and post poll violence. Welcoming the Election Commission action on errant officials, he said that the EC should have checked the credentials of officials before appointing them for poll duty.

Objecting to Chandrababu’s letter to Governor to stop upgradation of e-Office, Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief is behaving as if he came to power even before declaration of poll results.

He alleged that the TDP influencing some election officials was resorting to violence and attacking YSRCP leaders and complaining to Election Commission in turn. Though the TDP supported Land Titling Act in Assembly, now it used the same law to scare people during elections and get political mileage, he said.

He alleged that Chandrababu is behind transfer of several officials in the state, which resulted in pre and post poll violence.