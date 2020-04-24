Vijayawada: Women's panel chief Vasireddy Padma assures all help to women

Vijayawada: Expressing serious concern over condition of women in the backdrop of lockdown, AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma assured all help to them at this crucial period.

She said in a statement here on Thursday that the prolonged lockdown leads to unwarranted developments in families like fear psychosis coupled with economic insecurity that is adversely affecting women.

She said it has come to the notice of the commission that the cases of domestic and physical violence were on the rise in the society.

Padma called upon women who were experiencing domestic violence or any harassment to approach the commission through its WhatsApp number 6301411137 to lodge complaint or for any assistance.

She said the women could also approach the director and the secretary of the commission for redressal of their grievances. Ravuri Suez, director at mobile No. 9701056808 and MJ Nirmala, secretary at Mobile No 9603914511 could be contacted for any assistance.

Padma said that the commission will provide all assistance such as accommodation, medical aid to women facing domestic violence, or migrant women workers, pregnant women on receipt of calls from the distressed women.

She also advised women to face these hard times with self-confidence by realising that the entire world is facing an unprecedented disaster.

She also exhorted that everyone in the family should act responsibly and the husband and other members of family should provide strength and confidence to women to overcome any kind of stress.