Vikrama Simhapuri University and APUNA, IGO sign MoU

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has taken a significant step toward providing international-level opportunities for its students.

The University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Association Mission Group for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (APUNA) and UNA Group Entities affiliated through Inter-Governmental Organizations (IGO).

Speaking at the press meet organized on this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao stated that this MoU will enable students to access education, research, and training aligned with international standards.

He emphasized that the primary objective of this agreement is to enhance global awareness and leadership qualities among students.

Jaya Ramulu Lingutla, Chief Expert at ICSTI, Moscow (Russia) and United Nations Vision Diplomat, described this collaboration as a milestone in the field of education.

He assured that, with the support of ICSTI, international seminars and training programs will be conducted to prepare Indian students to compete at the global level.