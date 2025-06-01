  • Menu
Viksit Krishi Sankalpa Abhiyan prog held

In collaboration with ICAR New Delhi, the Viksit Krishi Sankalpa Abhiyan programme was organised by KVK, Reddypalli Scientist GT Madhavi in Mutyala Cheruvu and Kutagula villages.

Kadari: In collaboration with ICAR New Delhi, the Viksit Krishi Sankalpa Abhiyan programme was organised by KVK, Reddypalli Scientist GT Madhavi in Mutyala Cheruvu and Kutagula villages. As part of this programme, the following topics were conveyed to the farmer.

The topics include, explaining the various welfare programmes being undertaken by the Central and State Governments for the farmers, providing soil test reports to the farmers, free distribution of two improved castor ICH-5 seeds in each village to the progressive farmers, releasing a pamphlet prepared by KVK Reddypalli.

Initially, the farmers were trained on the topics and their doubts were cleared. The programme was attended by senior scientist Dr Manjunath from the National Oilseeds Research Institute, scientist Dr Trikala Madhavi from Krishi Vigyan Kendra Reddypalli, Sri Satya Sai District DOT Center Coordinator Dr Rama Subbaiah, Horticulture Officer Sri Pratap Reddy, Mandal Agriculture Officer Hari Nayak, AD Agriculture Sanaullah, as well as all the Rythu Seva Kendra officials working in Kadiri Mandal, and farmers of the village.

