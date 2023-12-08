‘Viksit’ yatra is to raise awareness on schemes: Guv

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that the goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate delivery of the welfare scheme benefits to all eligible persons and to do away with the feeling of neglect among crores of citizens. He was the chief guest at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launch programme held at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the yatra also aims reaching the vulnerable population, to achieve saturation of schemes of Central government across the country covering all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and urban local bodies.

He further said that it has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure women-led development and requested all public representatives and officers of concerned departments to create awareness among all eligible people about the various flagship programmes being implemented by the Government of India, and facilitate them to avail the benefits offered under the different outreach programmes.

Earlier, the Governor went around the stalls set up at the venue, flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ mobile vehicle and released the IEC material on the programme.

District collector S Dilli Rao administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra pledge to foster unity and dedication towards community betterment. Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, MLA Malladi Vishnu, ZPP chairperson Uppala Harika, special chief secretary Ajay Jain and other officers and people’s representatives attended the programme.