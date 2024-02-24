Live
Village Secretariat and Village clinic inaugurated in Macherla
The inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Village Secretariat, YSR Village Clinic, and 30 Bed Social Health Center in Macherla saw the presence of prominent leaders, including Shri Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Whip and Chairman of Palnadu District Development Council.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Reddy emphasized the importance of providing accessible and quality healthcare services to the community. He commended the efforts of the government in setting up the state-of-the-art facilities and urged the residents to make the best use of them.
The newly constructed facilities are aimed at improving the overall development of the region and providing essential services closer to the doorstep of the people. The Village Secretariat will serve as a hub for various government programs and services, while the YSR Village Clinic and Social Health Center will cater to the healthcare needs of the residents.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, community leaders, and residents, who expressed their gratitude for the government's initiatives in improving the infrastructure and services in the area. Shri Reddy assured continuous support and cooperation from the government in furthering the development agenda of the region.