Village secretariat system set up with lofty aims: Chevireddy

Tirupati: The village secretariat staff working in Chandragiri constituency have thanked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for regularising their services. At a programme held in SV University auditorium on Sunday to felicitate 1,300 staff members working in various village secretariats in the constituency, they all displayed 'Thank You CM Sir' placards expressing their gratitude.

Chief Minister's advisor R Dhanunjaya Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TUDA secretary S Lakshmi participated in the programme and felicitated all the staff members with shawls and Lord Venkateswara's portraits. Speaking on the occasion, Dhanunjaya Reddy said that the CM has been implementing the ward/village secretariat system with a noble cause.

The regularisation of staff was a courageous decision through which the unemployed youth were provided job security and respect in society. About 1.36 lakh employees have been working in 15,420 secretariats across the state in which more than 87 percent jobs were given to BC, SC, ST and minority sections. With the help of these employees, 26 welfare schemes are being implemented at field level. He asked the employees to work hard to fulfil the vision of the CM.

MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought light into the lives of 1.36 lakh employees in the state. The Gram Swaraj concept envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi became a reality with CM Jagan's initiative.

He said that in every Panchayat in the constituency, Jagananna meeting halls, RO water plants, Yoga and meditation halls, construction of roads in burial grounds, distribution of seven lakh flower and fruit plants to every home among other things were provided. Various development works are being implemented in the constituency to become a model for other constituencies. Special software is getting ready to provide health cards for all people in the constituency and to conduct health check-ups to them. People above the age of 75 years will be treated as the property of concerned villages and they will be grandly felicitated. MPDOs, panchayat secretaries and others took part.