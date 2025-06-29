  • Menu
Village, ward secretariat women cops’ transfer process held

Village, ward secretariat women cops' transfer process held
Additional SP (Admin) Hussain Peer informed that official transfer orders of 839 women police officers will be issued following counseling, in line with the district Collector’s directives

Kurnool: District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil oversaw a transparent transfer process for 839 women police officers assigned to village and ward secretariats across the erstwhile Kurnool district.

The transfer counseling took place on Saturday at district police office as part of routine administrative transfers.

Addressing the officials, SP Patil said that the transfers adhered strictly to state government guidelines. Officers were called based on their rank list and could choose from available secretariat postings—excluding their native villages or wards—displayed live on a computer screen for informed and fair selections.

He emphasised that special consideration was given to officers with visual impairments, mental disabilities, tribal backgrounds, and other categories, such as those with medical conditions or spousal grounds. Claims were verified transparently under medical professionals’ supervision to ensure fairness.

Additional SP (Admin) Hussain Peer announced that official transfer orders will be issued following the counseling, in line with the district Collector’s directives.

