Villagers block road to protest potholes

Kurnool: Tension prevailed in Ramachandrapuram village in Pattikonda mandal, after villagers staged a road blockade protest on Monday, demanding urgent repair and reconstruction of the road, their main access to other places.

The agitation was triggered by the severe damage caused to the roadway due to the continuous movement of heavy vehicles belonging to a wind power company.

The villagers alleged that the frequent passage of large transport vehicles carrying wind power equipment has left the Pattikonda–Ramachandrapuram road riddled with deep potholes, making it nearly impassable. Residents stated that the poor road condition has been causing significant inconvenience, affecting daily travel, school commutes, and access to essential services.

As a show of protest, the villagers halted the movement of heavy vehicles and staged a sit-in on the damaged stretch, disrupting traffic. They firmly declared that they would not allow any vehicles related to the wind power operations to pass through the village until the road is properly repaired. The protest reflected growing frustration among the locals over the lack of timely intervention.

The villagers urged the authorities concerned and the company representatives to respond without delay and take immediate steps to restore the road.