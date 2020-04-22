Villagers flock to temple breaking lockdown rules in Chittoor district

Despite nationwide lockdown, hundreds of villagers of Kondasamudram in Chittoor district have rushed to a temple offering prayers to goddess Gangamma to rescue them from coronavirus. They have violated social distancing norms such as wearing face masks and not in a position to follow lockdown However, no one tried to educate them and the authorities have also ignored. Experts warned that the virus could spread even more with such events.

According to Andhra Pradesh, there are 761 coronavirus positive cases in the state so far. Of these, 96 were discharged after battling the corona epidemic. Another 22 were killed. The number of active cases now stands at 639. Kurnool has reported the most cases at 184 followed by 158 in Guntur, 83 in Krishna district and 67 in Nellore. While Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in the state have been corona free districts.

Chittoor district was declared a red zone due to the most number of cases. The government officials have been concerned about such acts and intensifying the strict rules.