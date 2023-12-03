Villagers urge police to solve pig menace

Dhone (Nandyal district): Residents of Udumulapadu village in Dhone constituency in the district complained about pigs menace to Dhone police, urging them to render justice.

According to reliable source, for one year, pig rearers have been leaving their pigs on the outskirts of Udumulapadu village, which is adjacent to national highway (Hyderabad - Bangalore). Initially there were only a few pigs, but gradually their number was increased. These animals started wondering in the localities and sometimes even entering the houses.

They are living in mud ponds and drains and causing health issues to

the people. On several occasions, the residents took the issue to the notice of the officials concerned. But none of the officials were bothered to fix the problem.

The locals said that they are afraid to come out of the road as sometimes dogs attack pigs on the roads. The villagers said that they tried to find out the owners but failed to track their identity. Unable to find a solution to their problem, the villagers approached the police.