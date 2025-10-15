Violence erupts before start of medical fest

Berhampur: What was meant to be a celebration of camaraderie and youthful spirit turned into chaos at the Inter-Medical College Meet hosted by MKCG Medical College, Berhampur.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a verbal duel spiralled into violence as students of MKCG, VIMSAR–Burla and SCB Medical College–Cuttack clashed near Hostel No. 3, leaving 3 students of SCB and some of VIMSAR injured.

According to sources, the trouble began around 3 am, when groups of students from Burla and Cuttack, who had arrived to participate in the ongoing sports and cultural meet, were allegedly attacked by a section of local students. The altercation, initially verbal, soon escalated into a violent scuffle, with stones hurled and buses vandalised. Windows were smashed, mud and cow dung were thrown at the visiting students.

Several students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the college hospital for treatment before being discharged. Meanwhile, the injured students of SCB returned to Cuttack after the treatment.

The reason behind the brawl remains uncertain, though insiders hint at lingering rivalries from previous inter-college fests — notably last year’s “Euphoria” hosted by SCB, which had also seen violence.

Describing the incident as “regrettable,” MKCG Dean Suchitra Das said strict measures will be taken to prevent such misconduct in future events. “Medical students are expected to heal, not harm. Such confrontations tarnish the dignity of these prestigious institutions,” she said.

A college council meeting was held on Tuesday bringing together representatives from all participating institutions to deliberate on the incident and reinforce discipline. The administration has also suspended Wednesday’s scheduled events, prioritising the safety and decorum of students. Authorities are maintaining tight vigil on the campus as the situation continues to be monitored closely.

The inter-medical meet, which had drawn students from 18 medical colleges across the region, now stands overshadowed by the very disorder it sought to rise above, a disturbing reminder that even in temples of healing, tempers can sometimes flare faster than reason. However, no FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.