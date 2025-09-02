  • Menu
VIP recommendation letters cancelled on Sept 7

Tirumala: Since the Tirumala temple remains closed from 3.30 pm on September 7 till 3 am on September 8 due to Lunar Eclipse, recommendation letters will not be accepted on September 7 for VIP Break darshan on September 8. Only Protocol VIPs (self) are permitted for VIP break darshan.

Similarly, on September 7, darshan time for offline SRIVANI ticket holders has been rescheduled to 1 pm. Further, in view of annual Brahmotsavams in Srivari temple, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam is scheduled for September 16. As such no VIP recommendation letters will be accepted on September 15.

