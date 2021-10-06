Visakhapatnam: 13-year-old girl who went missing found dead, six youth being questioned

The tragic incident took place in the suburbs of Visakhapatnam where a body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday evening was found this morning. A family from Vizianagaram District's Cheepurupalli Mandal Baireddipet migrated to Visakhapatnam for employment and joined Aditya's apartment in Kurmannapalem as a watchman. The couple's 13-year-old daughter has been missing since Tuesday evening.



The family members searched but the girl was not found, however, the dead body of the girl was found near an apartment next door early Wednesday morning. Family members suspect someone may have been murdered.

The girl's family members were protested that the body would not be moved from there while the Kurmannapalem police registered a case upon complaint by police and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, six young men were detained and interrogated from the apartment where the girl's body was found.