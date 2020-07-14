Visakhapatnam: 130 outsourced staff terminated

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam removed over 130 outsourced employees, including security guards and 30 staff from Gosala.

The development drew flak from various quarters. TDP leader and former Trust Board member Pasarla Prasad and the outsourced staff who were removed staged a protest near 'Tholi pavancha' at Simhachalam, following safety protocol, on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the former trust board member pointed out that it was not proper to remove the staff of the Devasthanam who was carrying out various duties at Devasthanam, especially during the pandemic.

Prasad further pointed out that Devasthanam Trust Board Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju did not consult the board members and the staff before taking such unilateral decision and that it only reflected her inexperience in the management.