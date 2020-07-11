Visakhapatnam: 2 held in realtor kidnap case

Visakhapatnam: The city police arrested two persons P Prasad alias Karnata Prasad and P Ramreddy alias Pratap Reddy involved in the recent kidnap case of a realtor here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police R K Meena said four persons kidnapped realtor J Suresh Kumar and his friend A S N L Raju and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The kidnappers allegedly threatened the duo with sharp-edged objects and guns and took them to a house in Parawada.

Suresh told the kidnappers that he could pay only a part of the ransom demanded by them and the rest in the form of his wife's gold jewellery. When the kidnappers agreed, they escorted Suresh to his residence to fetch the jewellery from his wife.

Meanwhile, Suresh's son informed the police. When the police arrived in the spot, the kidnappers fled from the scene.

The CP said that Prasad and Ramreddy were arrested in connection with the case and special teams have been deployed to nab five more involved in the case.