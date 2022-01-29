Visakhapatnam: After a lull, ESI hospital project gains pace

Visakhapatnam: The establishment of the 400-bed ESI hospital at Sheelanagar in Visakhapatnam finally moves a step forward.

With BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao following up with the Union Minister for Labour Bhupender Yadav for early budget approval of eight sanctioned ESI hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, work towards the construction of the ESI hospital with 50 super speciality beds in the port city gains pace.

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour is sanctioning Rs384.26 crore for the construction of the ESI hospital here.

Five years back, the foundation stone was laid by the then Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment BandaruDattatreya for the project wherein the construction will be taken up now by the Central Public Works Department. Earlier, despite several attempts made by former Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao to clear the hindrances and other objections raised towards the construction of the hospital during the TDP's regime, nothing much was done to mobilise funds to ground the project. However, in his recent tweet, the BJP MP mentioned that finalisation of the land and allotment of budget of the ESI hospitals across the state would be pursued at the earliest.

During his visit early this month, ESI Corporation Board member Prasanta Nandi Chowdhury expressed dissatisfaction over the undue delay in commencing the construction of the super-specialty ESI hospital at Sheelanagar.

According to sources, several reasons attribute to the undue delay in executing the project. They include low-lying area where the site for the hospital construction was proposed, extension of extra land required for the project and delay in state government's contribution.

Overcoming such hassles, the work for ESI hospital, catering to lakhs of employees registered under the scheme, is soon going to gain momentum. In a city like Visakhapatnam which is known to be an industrial hub of the state, there is a larger need for the establishment of the multi-speciality ESI hospital.