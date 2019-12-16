Visakhapatnam: Alma mater inspires them to develop schools, colleges

Visakhapatnam: Alumni should come forward to bring about a change and return to their alma mater as it plays a crucial role in developing the institutions, stated Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the recently concluded Andhra University Alumni Meeting.



Apart from paving way for funding prospects, the alma mater connect opens new doors for renewed friendships as well.

Keeping this in view, an army of former students from Hindustan Shipyard Junior College plan to meet their 'best buddies' almost after four decades.

The reunion aims at serving two purposes – expressing their gratitude towards their teachers and doing their bit to the college, however small it may be.

Eventually, the old students got in touch with one another and are busy charting out plans for ensuing reunion. Thanks to the social networking sites, reviving friendship is now just a click away. Principal of Hindustan Shipyard Junior College Chiranjeevi Rao told The Hans India that the idea is to connect with the alumni, bring them on to a common platform and plan to team up and improve amenities on the campus.

If meeting their best friends is one part of the reunion's mission, pooling funds and contributing to institution's development that made the old students stand out in their respective fields is another endeavour the alumni want to embark upon.

Among a host of significant contributions, Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) decided to raise Rs 50 crore corpus fund for the development of AU.

In addition, Chairman of GMR Group and founding chairman of AAA G Mallikarjuna Rao extended financial support to a new hostel building to come up on the AU campus.

Similarly, old students of Government School at Railway Wireless Colony formed an association under the banner 'Andari Badi Kosam' (for everyone's school). Through this, the alumni wanted to raise funds to add new facilities to their alma mater. The association has drawn the attention of former students settled across the world. Australia-based Harish, an alumnus of school, contributed Rs 3 lakh to develop a part of the campus, including an entrance arch, gate and compound wall. Further, the 1,300-plus alumni plan to revamp the 50-plus-year-old school by contributing generously.

Reminiscing the school days, president of Andari Badi Kosam, P N Vijay Kumar says, "The recent reunion not only delighted us to connect with our friends after decades but also encouraged us to donate for better amenities on the campus."

Several old students from various institutions are now keen on leaving a legacy and setting an example for future generations, catering to the requirement of the institutions.

With many coming forward to do their bit, it hardly comes as a surprise if government-run institutions will also paint a corporate look soon.