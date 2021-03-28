Top
Visakhapatnam: Awareness on 'Earth Hour' created at GVMC School

Awareness on ‘Earth Hour’ created at GVMC School
Awareness on ‘Earth Hour’ created at GVMC School

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'Earth hour 2021', United National Development Programme project of GVMC and Green Climate team created awareness among stud...

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'Earth hour 2021', United National Development Programme project of GVMC and Green Climate team created awareness among students at GVMC School, Maddilapalem.

During the 'Earth Hour', the team requested the participants to switch off the lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm voluntarily on Saturday.

Sharing posters and charts, the students were given insights into the importance of observing Earth Hour. They were asked to turn off the non-essential electric lights for an hour to symbolise their commitment to the planet.

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India.

