Visakhapatnam : Battery-operated vehicles at IGZP

Visakhapatnam : For an enhanced convenience of the visitors, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) added battery vehicles to the park. The battery vehicles are an eco-friendly mode of transportation that will enable visitors to explore the zoo in a comfortable and sustainable way.

The vehicles have been designed to operate on battery power, eliminating the dependence on fuel and reducing carbon emissions. Inaugurating the vehicles at the premises, Chief Conservator of Forests Srikantha Natha Reddy said, "Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has always been committed to preserving the environment and promoting sustainability. The introduction of battery vehicles is another step towards this direction, making a difference in reducing carbon emissions."

The battery-operated vehicles are spacious and comfortable, with seating capacity for up to 10 people. They have been equipped with safety features and speed limits to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride for the visitors. Since the zoo is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Visakhapatnam, the battery-operated vehicles are expected to enhance the visitor experience.

With the assistance of the battery-operated vehicles, visitors can explore the park without having to worry about walking long distances.