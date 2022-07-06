Visakhapatnam: Blood donation camp held

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha encouraged healthy people to come forward to save lives, donating blood at once in three months. Inaugurating a blood donation camp jointly organised by the Red Cross Society and Rotary Club at GVMC office on Tuesday, he said "It would be beneficial for health if we donate blood regularly."

The blood donation camp was organised for GVMC officers, employees, secretariat staff and students. The Commissioner also donated blood in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Red Cross Society chairman Sivanagendra Reddy and Rotary Club chairman K Raju said such blood donation camps would build confidence among the people to donate blood. The Rotary Club collected 90 units and the Red Cross Society collected 82 units, and a total of 172 units of blood were collected during the camp.