Visakhapatnam: Build awareness among people on road safety, officials told

Visakhapatnam: Building awareness among people on road safety will help prevent accidents to a large extent, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Monday.

Inaugurating the National Road Safety Month, the Minister said the platform aids in educating people on the subject and eventually helps curb road mishaps. Recalling the steps taken by the previous government, Srinivasa Rao said the earlier government held a safety awareness programme that lasted only for a week. "But now the YSRCP is extending it to a month," he pointed out.

The Minister underlined the need to conduct road safety awareness programmes and meetings in educational institutions. He urged the officials, public and NGO representatives to take active part in the month-long drive.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials concerned to help prevent accidents. Marking the event, a bike rally was flagged off wherein the Tourism Minister, ACP (Traffic) Bapuji, among others, took part.

Later, the Minister and District Collector V Vinay Chand unveiled the brochure on the occasion.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam, Motor Vehicle inspectors, police officials and others participated in the inaugural function.