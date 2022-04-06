Visakhapatnam: Cannabis of worth Rs. 2 crore seized after a van carrying it met with an accident

In a shocking incident reported in Visakhapatnam where a road accident has uncovered a massive cannabis trafficking racket. Going into the details, a van collided with another parked lorry near Nilla Kundi junction in Anandapuram mandal and overturned. Unexpectedly, 2280 kg of cannabis was found in 57 bags in the overturned van.



Upon learning the matter, the police plunged into action and are investigating based on the engine and chassis numbers as the vehicle number plate was removed and the driver was absconding. Police are working to nab the real culprit. The value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be over Rs. 2 crores. Police are taking the help of transport officials for the details of the cannabis van. Police initially identified the vehicle as registered in the name of Nani Babu, who hails from the agency's Munchangiputtu mandal.

While the main people who smuggle marijuana are not found, the people who work for money are being arrested. However, it has been found through recent attacks on cannabis, the youth are being addicted to the drugs.