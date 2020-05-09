Visakhapatnam: CISF plays vital role in rescue of gas tragedy victims

Visakhapatnam: The CISF Fire wing of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant played a critical role in fighting against gas leak and in evacuating the affected people at LG Polymers on Thursday.

Based on the request made by the district administration, RINL CMD P K Rath directed the CISF Commandant to rush to the incident spot with firefighting equipment along with the personnel to assist the rescue operation.

18 CISF Fire personnel led by Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commandant/Fire along with one foam fire tender, hydraulic platform (snorkel), BA sets (breathing apparatus) and oxygen cylinders pressed into the operation at LG Polymers, RR Venkatapuram village. The CISF Commandant Irfan Ahmad monitored the rescue operations.

The tyre mounted Hydraulic Platform Mobile Equipment, which is only available with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at present in the city, was rushed along with the CISF personnel and safety officials of RINL. The team rescued many affected people in the nearby villages and shifted them to various hospitals. The team still continues its support at the incident spot.