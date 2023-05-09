Visakhapatnam: City commissioner of police C M Trivikrama Varma, civic chief call on Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta

Visakhapatnam : City commissioner of police C M Trivikrama Varma and municipal commissioner C M Saikanth Varma paid a courtesy call on Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Monday.

The Flag Officer Commanding in Chief expressed his appreciation of the excellent bonhomie and cooperation that the civil administration has maintained with the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam during various activities.

He also apprised them about 'MILAN-24' which is scheduled to be conducted by ENC and would see a participation from 59 friendly foreign countries from around the world.

The police commissioner and GVMC commissioner expressed their commitment towards working along with the Indian Navy towards making the city more vibrant and showcasing its potential to domestic and international visitors. They also discussed issues of mutual interest.