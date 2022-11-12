Visakhapatnam: City Dons a Fresh Look

Visakhapatnam: The roads rolled out a red carpet, while the walls adorned a fresh theme of murals.

In view of the two-day trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Visakhapatnam wears a fresh look as a number of city stretches either get a dab of paint or the much-awaited repair works done.

In order to make the routes of the VVIPs movement a hassle-free affair, authorities concerned have worked round-the-clock to take up repair work of the roads and complete pending tasks as quickly as possible.With the GVMC being fund-strapped for quite a while, the corporation was not in a position to take up any extra beautification work in the city. However, when the Chief Minister arrived in the city earlier, the corporation took up a few beautification works along the routes where the Chief Minister's convoy commuted.

Earlier, during the International Fleet Review, about Rs 110 crore was spent for beautification and repair works in the city.

However, with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arriving in the city for the two-day trip now, the officials pulled up socks to wrap up road patch works and other repairing tasks investing lakhs of rupees along the route where the Prime Minister will travel.

After a long gap, the city is now donning a new look. Thanks to the arrival of the Prime Minister, several stretches of the city starting from Visakhapatnam Airport area, key junctions, road medians, walls and other areas get a facelift.