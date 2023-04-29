Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Vizag, Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam : The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on May 3.

After laying a foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Green Field Airport in Vizianagaram district, the CM will reach Rushikonda IT Hills No.4 in Visakhapatnam at 1.40 pm. He will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Vizag Tech Park Limited (SPV of Adani Groups).

Chairperson of Adani Groups Gautam Adani will address the gathering. The CM will visit a photo exhibition and deliver his speech on the occasion.

Later, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay a visit to Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's residence and interact with the newly married couple Sarath Chowdary (son of the MP) Gnanitha. The CM will leave Visakhapatnam Airport to Gannavaram Airport at 5.30 pm.

Keeping the CM's visit in view, district officials examined the arrangements at IT Hills here on Friday. District Collector A Mallikarjuna inspected the main venue, helipad along with vehicle parking arrangements.

City Police Commissioner CM Trivikram Varma, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, DCPs, revenue officers, GVMC zonal Commissioners, and VMRDA officers accompanied the Collector to the venue.