Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand visits Coronavirus testing lab

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand visited Covid-19 testing lab facilitated at Rajendra Prasad block at King George Hospital on Monday. He directed medical officers to conduct testing of the samples as they arrive.



The samples should be cleared from the testing process on the same day they arrive. The tests should be received, tested and sampled district-wise on a daily basis, the Collector said. Later, he verified how the data has been maintained. Further, he said testing equipment is being sent one per district and efforts are on to get the third machine to Visakhapatnam district. Vinay Chand urged the staff to stay attentive and guard themselves from the virus.

The Collector was accompanied by Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar, KGH Superintendent G Arjuna and District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao and other officials.