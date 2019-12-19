Visakhapatnam: Cricketers say 'I Support Vizag'

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan 'I Support Vizag,' a host of celebrities joined the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' campaign on Wednesday.



Teaming up with the GVMC officials during the ODI cricket match between India and West Indies held at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, V V S Laxman and Harsha Bhogle extended support to the campaign at the stadium.

This apart, cricketers Venugopal Rao, Shabuddin, cops, politicians, including BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, GVMC Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao and cricket enthusiasts, among several others joined the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' campaign on the occasion.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana said the endeavour involving celebrities aims at creating awareness about Swachh Survekshan among public.