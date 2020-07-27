Visakhapatnam: CRPF Raising Day celebrated

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 82nd Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day, a webinar connecting the CRPF personnel was organised to peep into the lives of CRPF staff as warriors during the Covid pandemic, natural calamities and as those on duty guarding the nation's internal security.

As a part of it, 234 Battalion, CRPF celebrated the Raising Day of the CRPF at the DTC camp, Bakkanapalam, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam (AP). The programme was organised under the leadership of Commandant-234 Bn CRPF R.S. Balapurkar.

Speaking on the occasion, R S Balapurkar, Commandant-234 Bn CRPF extended warm wishes to CRPF personnel and their families. He also said that the commitment and dedication of the CRPF while protecting the nation at different terrains is exceptional.

The force has grown into a mammoth organisation with 247 battalions and over 3 lakh personnel have been rendering services under CRPF. The CRPF has been the leading Force in dealing with the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, fighting the left-wing extremism and insurgency in the Northeast.

Among others, medical officers of 234 Bn, subordinate officers and 150 jawans witnessed the programme.