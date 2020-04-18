Visakhapatnam: Cybercrime CI, SI suspended for dereliction of duty

Visakhapatnam: The city Commissioner of Police R K Meena has suspended cybercrime Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector for dereliction of duty. On Friday, the CP released an official order suspending both the CI and SI after a woman approached the Police Commissioner directly and explained her woes.

The CP received complaints that the cybercrime police station which should perform a key role has not been functioning effectively, leading to a sudden rise in the number of cybercrimes.

Recently, the cybercrime cops were also found to have entangled in issues and Visakhapatnam has the dubious distinction of having registered highest number of cybercrimes in the State. The CP suspended CI V Gopinath and SI N Ravi Kumar from service and issued a warning that anyone getting involved in crimes while discharging their duties would have to undergo disciplinary action.