Visakhapatnam: DRM releases poster on wearing masks, gloves

Visakhapatnam: The ongoing week-long special awareness campaign initiated by Waltair Division focuses on the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

The campaign that continues till Tuesday includes displaying posters at prominent places in railway stations and educating the passengers on the importance of wearing masks and gloves, among other measures.

Areas such as entrance handrails in coaches, door handle latch and water taps are sanitised frequently at railway stations.

This apart, the staff and workers are educated on the need to follow hygiene practices to curb the spread of the virus. Addressing the staff and officers, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said the division has intensified its combat measures to fight against the pandemic, advocate best practices, ensure physical distance and help lead a healthy life. He advised the employees not to hesitate to go for Covid-19 testing in case they identify any symptoms.

Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent Laxman Rao demonstrated the precautionary measures to be followed and hand hygiene measures. Later, posters were released on dos and don'ts to prevent the infection in the presence of ADRMs Akshay Saxena and P. Ramanachandra Rao.