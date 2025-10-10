  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Emerges as an IT Hub, says CM Chandrababu

Visakhapatnam Emerges as an IT Hub, says CM Chandrababu
x
Highlights

In a recent cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared that Visakhapatnam is evolving into an IT hub reminiscent of Mumbai, following the arrival of major corporations such as Google and TCS.

In a recent cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared that Visakhapatnam is evolving into an IT hub reminiscent of Mumbai, following the arrival of major corporations such as Google and TCS.

Emphasising the significance of investment, the CM urged ministers to take ownership of the approval process for new investments and to facilitate the swift establishment of these companies. He instructed the relevant ministers to coordinate the approval of companies discussed during the meeting.

Chandrababu also expressed his desire for the public to recognise the benefits stemming from the government’s efforts to attract investment to the state. Following the discussion of the agenda items, he engaged the ministers on a range of important issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick