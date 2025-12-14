Visakhapatnam emerges as AP’s IT and economic powerhouse

Visakhapatnam: Signalling a transformational leap in the state’s economic journey that is set to script a golden chapter in the history of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister N Lokesh recently laid foundation stones for nine major IT companies in Visakhapatnam alone.

Describing it as a historic development, Visakhapatnam District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that Visakhapatnam holds a special place for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a media conference along with the MLAs here on Saturday, the Minister said the Chief Minister is focused on the holistic economic development of North Andhra with Visakhapatnam serving as its growth engine. To accelerate development in North Andhra, a high-level steering committee has been constituted under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan along with key ministers to ensure continuous monitoring and strategic execution.

Highlighting Visakhapatnam’s immense strengths, the Minister announced that the Vizag Beach Festival will be organised next month to showcase the city’s global potential. He further informed that comprehensive development plans are being rolled out for nine districts as part of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region.

The minister said the Chief Minister held extensive discussions with senior officials on the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), aiming to drive all-round development and positioning it as an international economic hub. Responding strongly to criticism, the minister stated that certain opposition leaders were unable to digest the pace of development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the government. He urged them to offer constructive suggestions instead of indulging in baseless false propaganda.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam is among the fastest-developing cities in the world and announced that the NDA government would lay the foundation stone for Google in March next, an investment that isset to redefine the city’s global profile. TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the government aims to attract Rs.10 lakh crore of investments by 2031, supported by seven growth sectors and 49 major projects under the VER. He added that the Chief Minister would personally review the progress made in this regard every three months.

Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju stressed that the city’s transformation has surpassed all expectations, with a target of building a $135 billion economy by 2031 in the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. Anakapalli MLA Konathala Rama Krishna affirmed that the coalition government is committed to development, stating that land allocation at affordable prices for industrial growth is not new and it will continue to draw industries to the state that were deprived of any growth in the YSRCP’s tenure.

AP Growers Oils Seeds Corporation Chairman Gandi Babji and former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao also participated in the conference. With visionary leadership, massive investments, and global giants on the horizon, Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as the IT, industrial, and economic capital of Andhra Pradesh, ushering in a new era of growth and progress.