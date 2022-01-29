Visakhapatnam: Estimates underway for a park development

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation engineering authorities are preparing estimates for the development of a park at Sitaramaraju Nagar in the 90th ward.

Ward corporator Bommidi Ramana examined the park along with the engineering officials. The development comes into effect in response to an article 'Wide roads, a hub for anti-social activities' published recently in the 'The Hans India'.

Budget estimates were prepared for the benches in the park along with the greenery development. They identified that there is a need to build a room for yoga and meditation.

Similarly, for walking track repairs, officials were advised to increase the height of the boundary wall. The corporator said the infrastructure would cost around Rs25 lakh. He stated that the works will begin once the funds get sanctioned.