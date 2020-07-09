Visakhapatnam: Fashion designers, traders make brisk business

Visakhapatnam: As face masks turn into an indispensible part of our attire and wearing them has become mandatory to guard against the deadly coronavirus, the demand for the safety gear is on the rise and its makers are busy devising innovative ways to cater to diverse age groups.



Matching up to the buyers' preferences, fashion designers have come up with masks in enticing designs and eye-pleasing shades.

Panache Fashion Avenue has recently added masks to its products' catalogue. Made of breathable fabrics – cotton and linen, the skin-friendly masks are nominally priced. "The two-layered masks are washable, reusable and are quite comfortable to carry. They are available in plain, printed and checks as well. The idea is to contribute to society and put up a collective fight against the pandemic," elaborates Hameed Khan, proprietor of the retail showroom.

Staying in tune with the trend, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has brought out Khadi cotton and silk pleated masks in impressive colours. They not only look trendy but are also convenient to wear at workplace.

Similarly, a Tamil Nadu-based textile firm has introduced masks in different hues to mix and match with the dress one wears.

With mask being a quintessential accessory for those stepping out of their homes, many pay special attention to it.

"There are two things that I focus on while investing in masks. One, they should team up with my dress. Two, they should be comfortable to carry. With workplaces being opened, we also convey a message to others to follow safety protocols by leading an example," opines V Madhuri, who works in a multinational company.

Small vendors on the roadside say that the demand for designer masks have gone up in recent weeks.

"Earlier, the buyers were not particular about the pattern or colour combination of the masks. Now, they approach us with specific images and check for their availability," says Venky, a roadside mask vendor at Resapuvanipalem.

Cashing in on the growing craze for masks, ecommerce sites offer a plenty of options too. From delivering a message to assorted prints, online retailers offer a range of masks in various weaves, prints and patterns.